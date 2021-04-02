Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

Police have fined and charged a man after an alleged COVID-19 breach and subsequent violent attacks upon numerous people.

His charges include assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm.

Police will allege the 47-year-old man entered a Lismore shopping centre about 12.40pm on Thursday and was stopped by security because he was not wearing a face mask, as required by a Public Health Order in place for the Tweed, Byron, Lismore and Ballina shires until after Easter.

Police will allege the security guard offered the man a mask but he responded by punching the guard in the face and head multiple times.

"Members of the public intervened, during which the man allegedly resisted and punched several people in the face and chest," NSW Police said in a statement.

"A male bystander sustained bruising to his neck and face."

Richmond Police District officers attended the shopping centre and the man allegedly kicked a male senior constable in the face, chest and hands.

Police will allege officers deployed OC spray but the man continued to resist and kick out at police.

"Following a brief struggle, the man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he then allegedly bit a male senior constable numerous times on the hand and wrist while in custody," NSW Police said.

"Police again deployed OC spray to detain the man and the officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment."

The man was charged with two counts of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of resisting an officer in the execution of duty, assaulting an officer in execution of duty, affray, assault a police officer in the execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and destroying or damaging property.

It is understood police will also bring a detention application before Lismore Bail Court when the man appears today.

Police also issued the man with a $1000 fine for failing to comply with a notice or direction under the Public Health Act.

He was refused bail pending his court appearance.