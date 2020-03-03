Man charged with trying to defraud local council

A WOLLONGBAR man has been arrested over allegations he defrauded a local council.

Ballina detectives from the Richmond Police District arrested the 60-year-old man on Thursday.

In November 2019, a report was made to police relating to a serious allegation of the transfer of funds from a local Lands Council to a man purporting to be a financial adviser.

As a result of this investigation, the man was arrested, charged and given strict bail conditions.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court on April 1.