Man charged with threatening to kill police

A Casino man has been charged with threatening and assaulting police.

A NORTHERN Rivers man will face court today after allegedly threatening to kill police at the weekend.

The 18-year-old Casino man allegedly began abusing a person known to him and damaging their property about 3pm yesterday.

The alleged victim alerted police and was placed under arrest.

The 18-year-old allegedly resisted police before spitting on them.

Police will allege he threatened to shoot the police officer.

He then allegedly made further threats to the custody manager at Casino Police Station.

He was charged with intimidation, destroying property, resisting police, assaulting police and two counts of intimidating police.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.