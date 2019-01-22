Menu
Glen Smith, 35, was reportedly stabbed while helping a domestic violence victim. Supplied to us by 7NEWS
Crime

Man charged with stabbing murder

22nd Jan 2019 6:21 AM

A 32-year-old man has been charged over the alleged stabbing death of a man reportedly trying to help a domestic violence victim in the Lake Macquarie region on Sunday.

About 10.45pm, police and emergency services were called to Leumeah Place, Bolton Point, after reports of a stabbing.

The 35-year-old "Good Samaritan" was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died just before midnight.

The Newcastle Herald identified the victim as Glen Smith, who reportedly died in the arms of his fiancee Michelle Bell.

Detectives from Lake Macquarie Police District and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad established Strike Force Larkview to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

They began a search for a 32-year-old man who had been at the home at the time but fled before police arrived.

The man was arrested in a fast food restaurant in Belmont just before 7pm and was taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with murder, according to NSW Police.

He was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court today.

A man in his 50s earlier assisted police at the scene and was "expected to be arrested" and taken to a police station, NSW Police said on Monday. But he was released from custody "pending further inquiries", a police spokeswoman told AAP later in the day.

"We have spoken to a number of people who were at the gathering, including a man aged in his 50s, all of whom have provided significant information about the incident," Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin said in a statement.

A witness told the Herald he heard someone "really screaming" overnight so walked up the road and found a man, bleeding and unconscious on the ground, with multiple stab wounds about three or four centimetres wide.

He said they had tried to resuscitate the injured man while also trying to calm down a "very hysterical" woman.

