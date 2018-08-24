Menu
Benjamin Suttie was allegedly attacked on Saturday as he walked home with friends and family. He has since died from his injuries. Picture: AAP Image/Queensland Police
Crime

Man charged with murder over stabbing death

24th Aug 2018 7:41 AM
A MAN has been charged following the fatal stabbing of Queensland father of five Benjamin Suttie in a park south of Brisbane.

Mr Suttie, 37, died on Tuesday, three days after being allegedly stabbed in the neck while walking through Prince Park, Woodridge, at about 11pm on Saturday.

He had been returning from a night out with his adult son and his sonâ€™s girlfriend at the Logan Diggers Services when the group allegedly became involved in an altercation with a group of three men and two children, believed to be aged under 10.

He was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, but he died on Tuesday night.

Police arrested a 29-year-old Woodridge man at an address in Woodridge on Thursday.

He was charged with one count of murder and two counts of going armed so as to cause fear.

He is due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court later on Friday.

