Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams
Crime

Man charged with sex abuse of 16-year-old girl

27th Jul 2018 4:15 PM

POLICE are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a teen in Lismore.

Police will allege a man supplied a 16-year-old girl with methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her at her Lismore home on Wednesday, June 27.

The girl reported the incident to Richmond Police District officers, who launched an investigation.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man at a Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah property about 8.50am yesterday.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, sexual intercourse without consent, detaining a person with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, and using an intoxicating substance to commit an indictable offence.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

