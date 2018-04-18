Man charged with revealing himself to mum, daughter

A NORTHERN Rivers man charged with exposing himself in front of a woman and her 13-year-old and daughter on their way to the school bus has been remanded in custody.

The 28-year-old, who faced Lismore Local Court via video link today, has been charged with two counts of committing an act of indecency with a person under 16 years of age, two counts of committing an act of indecency with a person older than 16 years and possessing a prohibited drug.

The court heard the man, who is on a disability pension and has been battling drug and mental health issues, approached the mother and daughter in Nimbin - where he lived at the time - shortly before 9am on February 19.

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson-Clarke said her client hoped to be granted bail to live at an East Ballina property with his brother, mother, his partner and her young child.

Prosecutor Paul Clark said this be an "inappropriate address" for the accused to reside.

Mr Clark said two of the residents of that home were currently facing drug charges.

The court heard the accused was two months into an 18-month good behaviour bond at the time of the incident.

The two victims were walking along Cullen St, Nimbin when the man allegedly revealed his backside, spreading his buttocks and displaying them to them.

He then turned around and shook hie penis in their direction, the court heard.

The mother covered her child's eyes and soon afterwards a police car drove by, which she flagged down.

Magistrate David Heilpern said there was an "extremely strong" case against the man, who told police he had been using various drugs for the few weeks leading up to the incident.

While he acknowledged the accused was dealing with mental health issues, Mr Heilpern said the home he suggested for bail - or the alternatives of a caravan park or motel - could not guarantee suitable supervision.

The man, who interjected into court proceedings several times, remains in custody at Grafton Correctional Centre and is due to face court again on May 8.

He has not yet lodged any pleas in relation to his charges.