Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged with rape of 9yo girl

4th Nov 2019 11:27 AM

A man has been charged with child sex abuse against a nine-year-old girl in the NSW Illawarra region.

The 42-year-old, who allegedly raped the girl at homes in Wollongong and Camden, was arrested at a Wollongong home on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10, as well as intentional sexual touching of a child, and refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

NSW Police say the man was known to the girl.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Summerland Way alternative freight route under discussion

        premium_icon Summerland Way alternative freight route under discussion

        Community 'If you look at the state like a jigsaw puzzle, the only gap is our area'

        • 4th Nov 2019 11:16 AM
        Take a sneak peek into town's 'first' Mexican restaurant

        premium_icon Take a sneak peek into town's 'first' Mexican restaurant

        Business Chef has been perfecting his menu for years

        Pistol pointed at police, drivers during frightening chase

        premium_icon Pistol pointed at police, drivers during frightening chase

        Crime Police arrested four people near Ballina after a series of pursuits

        Lawn and order at croquet festival

        premium_icon Lawn and order at croquet festival

        Sport The cream of croquet swarm on the lawn at Lismore

        • 4th Nov 2019 10:58 AM