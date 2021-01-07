Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.
Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.
Crime

Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

kaitlyn smith
7th Jan 2021 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Raceview.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Andrew Campbell had been arrested following a weeks-long manhunt.

Detectives hoped to speak with the man in relation to the death of an eight-month old child at Raceview on June 21, 2019.

Despite multiple appeals to come forward, police alleged Mr Campbell was not heard from.

READ MORE: WANTED: Police searching for man following death of child

READ MORE: Ipswich mum charged with infant's murder

Police released his image to the public in late December in a desperate bid to locate the man.

It is unknown where the suspect was located at the time of his arrest.

The latest development comes more than a week following the arrest of a 34-year-old woman in relation to the child's death.

She was charged with murder following an investigation which lasted more than a year.

Police allege Mr Campbell lived at the Raceview home with the woman at the time of the tragedy.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and neglect.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

infant death ipswich magistrates court murder charges raceview baby murder
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Jetski owners don’t give a sh*t about the rules, ban them’

        Premium Content ‘Jetski owners don’t give a sh*t about the rules, ban them’

        News Tempers have flared during a debate over the use of jetskis at this local river.

        WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        Premium Content WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        News THE deluge on Wednesday saw the SES called to action

        Cause of fire that ‘completely destroyed’ home unclear

        Premium Content Cause of fire that ‘completely destroyed’ home unclear

        News FIREFIGHTERS and paramedics were called to the scene earlier this morning.

        Former school on the market for first time in 50 years

        Premium Content Former school on the market for first time in 50 years

        News The property is described as a “wonderful piece of history”