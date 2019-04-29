Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Murder charge: Aussie’s body found in London

by AAP
29th Apr 2019 1:14 PM

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Australian woman was found dead in East London.

The victim, Amy Parsons, 35, was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday about 1.30pm local time.

Press Association has confirmed Ms Parsons is an Australian.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Thames Magistratesâ€™ Court on Monday.

Ms Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing, the Met Police said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

More Stories

crime london murder

Top Stories

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    News THE Northern Rivers rugby community is in mourning after the shock death of "friend, mentor, coach and referee" Ian Hooper.

    Where to vote ahead of the federal election

    premium_icon Where to vote ahead of the federal election

    Politics Here's everything you need to know if you want to vote early

    • 29th Apr 2019 12:50 PM
    'Airbnb for cars' starts up on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 'Airbnb for cars' starts up on the Northern Rivers

    Business Car sharing platform piloting new program locally

    Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

    premium_icon Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

    Council News The proposal will now be referred to the State Government