Father of three dies after alleged stabbing

A FAMILY is devastated and a community in shock after a father-of-three died when he was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a neighbour.

Robert Watene, 33, of Logan City died in the early hours of Sunday from a stab wound to his neck.

A 27-year-old man, who witnesses claim has an intellectual disability, was later charged with murder.

He allegedly also assaulted two female police officers.

Robert Watene died from a stab wound to the neck. Picture via Facebook

It is believed the alleged killer was known to the victim and his partner through a local netball club. They recently became neighbours at a unit complex at University Drive, Loganlea.

Detective Acting Inspector Ken Murray said the young father couldn't be saved.

"Police responded in a matter of minutes," he said.

"Unfortunately, upon arrival, one of the males was found deceased. The male had been stabbed."

It is believed Mr Watene gave his accused murderer a lift home from a party at Slacks Creek on Saturday night.

A Facebook picture of Robert Watene

Victim Robert Watene with partner Raych Maihi. Picture via Facebook

A brawl allegedly broke out at the Slacks Creek address, where some people were assaulted.

Soon after, Mr Watene and his partner left the party in an Uber vehicle and offered to give their neighbour a ride, police will allege.

The group allegedly got into an argument in the car about the brawl at Slacks Creek and when their vehicle arrived at the address, the man allegedly stabbed Mr Watene in the neck.

He died at the scene, despite attempts by ambulance officers to revive him about 1.45am on Sunday.

A man has been charged with murder, as well as two counts of serious assault after allegedly spitting in the face of two female police officers.

He will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.

A woman is interviewed at the murder scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP

The victim's partner, Raych Maihi, said she was heartbroken, and in a social media post apologised for not being able to save the father of her children.

"Today is the worst day of my existence, my heart, mind, body and soul is absolutely shattered," she said.

"My three babies lost their daddy … I'm so sorry I couldn't save your life baby! I wish we could trade places, I want you back … I can't do this without you."

Family and friends also posted tributes to Facebook.

"I'm gonna miss your beautiful smile, your massive hugs, your staunch you. All that is you. Rest easy our darling boy, we love and miss you so much, our hearts are broken darling," Patrice Thun posted.

"Rob will always be in my heart, the bro is a big loss to (the) world," said Charlie Mapu.