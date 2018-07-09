Man charged with murder after death of Kyogle mum

POLICE in Victoria have charged a 38-year-old man with murder after the death of a former Kyogle woman.

About 10.30am on Saturday, a neighbour pulled the 36-year-old woman from a house fire in Melbourne's south-east.

She has since been identified as former Kyogle woman and mum-of-three Amanda Harris.

Detectives arrested a 38-year-old man, believed to be Ms Harris' partner, about 4pm the same day.

He has now been charged with murder and police said he has been remanded in custody to appear in court "at a later date".

Three children were with the man when he was arrested.

The news of Ms Harris' death has shocked the Kyogle community, where she grew up.

On the Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page, tributes have been pouring in for the childcare worker and Hawthorn supporter.

Suzanne Beck wrote: "This is so, so sad. Sending my love to her family. Another young life taken under the cruellest of circumstances."

Marianne Kempnich posted: "Deepest sympathy to the... families at this very sad time. The thoughts of our family are with you all."

Hannah Royal wrote: "Praying for those beautiful kids... so sad, she was a lovely lady!"

One of Ms Harris' friends told Fairfax: "We are still trying to come to terms. We will never see her again and the poor kids are left without a mother."

Support is available by phoning Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service 1800 737 732; Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491; Lifeline 13 11 14.