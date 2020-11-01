Menu
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Crime

Man charged with murder after argument turns violent

by Danielle O’Neal, Chris Clarke
1st Nov 2020 11:04 AM
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 52-year-old man in Tingalpa, in Brisbane's southeast.

Police allege a 52-year-old Carrara man had a verbal confrontation with another man known to him at an address on Belmont Rd about 8pm Saturday.

The confrontation became physical and the Carrara man sustained head injuries, police allege.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and paramedics rendered assistance to the man, but he was later declared dead.

Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
It is understood there was no weapon involved.

A 52-year-old Tamborine Mountain man has been charged with murder.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

A crime scene was established at the home on Belmont Rd on Saturday night and finalised about 2am Sunday.

