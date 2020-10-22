Man charged with making guns with 3-D printer

A man has been charged for allegedly making firearms using digital blueprints and a 3-D printer.

A MAN has been charged over the alleged manufacture of a firearm after police located blueprints, a 3D-printer and firearm parts in a Northern Rivers home yesterday.

About 8.30pm on Tuesday, officers from Richmond Police District attended a home at Geneva, near Kyogle, following reports of a domestic-related disturbance.

On arrival, police were told the 23-year-old male resident had fled the home before assisting the 62-year-old female resident, who was not physically injured.

Despite an extensive search of the area, the man was not located until he returned to the location about 11.30am yesterday.

The man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station before a search warrant was executed at the home by local detectives.

During the search, police located a laptop computer which contained digital blueprints for the manufacture of firearms, a 3D-printer and printer wire, replica parts for a Glock pistol, ammunition and cannabis.

He was charged with possess digital blueprint for manufacture of firearms, manufacture pistol without licence/permit, acquire pistol part without authority to do so, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, threaten injury to person with intent to commit indictable offence, common assault (DV), and possess prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Thursday 22 October 2020).

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about illicit firearms in the community is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.