A Northern NSW man is in court charged with drug possession. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Crime

Man charged with ice, MDMA supply remains on bail

Liana Boss
17th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
The case against a Northern NSW man accused of supplying MDMA and ice was due to return to court next week.

Drew Raska, 28, from Grafton, had earlier indicated he would plead guilty to drug possession charges, and in January he pleaded not guilty to drug supply allegation, dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving with an illicit drug present in his system before Byron Bay Local Court.

Police will allege he had 30g of methylamphetamine and 20g of MDMA pills in his possession when his vehicle was stopped for random testing in Ewingsdale on October 2 last year.

When it went briefly before the court on Monday, Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case until next Monday.

Mr Raska, who remains on bail, will be excused from appearing before the court if he is legally represented, and if his lawyer has received full instructions from him.

Byron Shire News

