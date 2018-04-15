Man charged with having ute tray passengers, drink-driving

Police have charged a Brunswick Heads man with several offences, including drink-driving.

POLICE have charged a Brunswick Heads man with several offences after he was allegedly caught carrying passengers in the tray of his utility.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were travelling on Shara Blvd at Ocean Shores when they spotted the Toyota Hilux about 3.10am today.

Police allege they saw several unrestrained passengers in the utility's rear tray.

They attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver allegedly accelerated into a nearby driveway.

The passengers in the tray allegedly fled the scene in different directions.

Police subjected the driver to a breath test which returned a positive result.

Police arrested him to conduct a breath analysis at Byron Bay Police Station and also found a number of tablets, which they believe are illicit drugs, in his possession.

At the police station, the 24-year-old man returned a breath analysis reading of 0.101, more than double the legal limit.

He was charged with mid-range drink-driving, possessing a prohibited drug and driving with unrestrained passengers.

His license was suspended and he is due to face Mullumbimby Local Court on May 28.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Byron Bay woman was charged with high-range drink-driving after being stopped about 1am yesterday in Byron Bay.

The woman was driving a silver Subaru station wagon when police stopped her on Marvell St.

She allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.179 and was charged to face Byron Bay Local Court on April 26.

Her licence was immediately suspended.