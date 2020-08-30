Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an alleged high-speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway.
A man has been charged after an alleged high-speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway.
News

Man charged with exceeding 160km/h in highway pursuit

Liana Turner
30th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN will face court today charged over a high speed police pursuit.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Proactive Crime Team were patrolling Banora Point as part of Operation Marauder to target traffic, stolen motor vehicle, property, break-and-enter offences about 11.30pm last night.

Police will allege while they were patrolling the area, they observed a grey VW hatchback bearing Queensland registration “travelling at excessive speeds”.

“Police activated all warning devices due to the speed of the vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“Police initiated pursuit.

“The accused travelled at high speeds throughout Banora Point, Tweed Heads South, Chinderah and back to Banora Point.”

The vehicle stopped suddenly after the accused ran out of fuel on Winders Place in Banora Point.

“The accused exited the driver’s seat where a foot pursuit took place,” they said in the statement.

“Police chased the accused through numerous yards before locating the accused cowering beneath a trailer in the rear yard of a residence.

“The accused resisted police still attempting to flee before being arrested.”

The man is alleged to have reached speeds in excess of 160km/h at the peak of the pursuit on the M1.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where and charged with driving while disqualified, police pursuit, resisting police and entering enclosed lands.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court this morning.

Police said this pursuit was the second the accused had been charged over within a year.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

        Premium Content 150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

        News Business NSW is conducting a survey on the impact of Queensland’s hard border closure

        Birthday drinks gone wrong lands man in court

        Premium Content Birthday drinks gone wrong lands man in court

        News Birthday drinks gone wrong has landed a Banora Point man in court.

        Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

        Premium Content Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

        News A GROUP of three local students who developed an app have won a national...

        Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        Premium Content Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        News RICHMOND Tweed’s rate of payroll job losses remained higher compared to the rest of...