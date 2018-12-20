Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man ‘dragged dog behind ute while six times limit’

20th Dec 2018 8:53 PM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly driving more than six times the legal alcohol limit and dragging a dog chained to the tray of his ute south of Townsville.

About 10.40am yesterday, police were advised by members of the public that a white Toyota Hilux had been driving along Aerodrome Road, Brandon dragging a dog which was chained to the tray of the utility.

Police attended an Aerodrome Road residence where the driver allegedly recorded a positive roadside breath test.

He was transported to the Ayr Police Station where he recorded a positive blood alcohol concentration of 0.322%.

His cattle dog was taken to a veterinary surgery where she remains in a stable condition with swelling and extensive abrasions to her rear legs and tail.

A 51-year-old Brandon man has been charged with one count each of driving under the influence and animal cruelty and is expected to appear in the Ayr Magistrates court on January 16, 2019.

dragging dog drink driving editors picks ute

Top Stories

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Health THERE has been an increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents being bitten or scratched by bats, prompting a warning from the public health unit.

    Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    News The Northern Rivers man was allegedly involved in live baiting

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    News The man has been flown to hospital but is in a critical condition

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    Local Partners