Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
Crime

Man charged with defrauding elderly

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Feb 2021 8:14 PM

A man has been charged with swindling more than $10,000 from two elderly nursing home residents.

Police raided a Blaxland Parade house in Eastwood and arrested the 35-year-old man about 7.40am on Thursday.

Police will allege in court he took credit cards belonging to an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, who both reside at an aged care facility in Marsfield, and committed 376 fraudulent transactions totalling more than $10,000.

It's understood the man was an employee at the residential aged care facility.

The man was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday, February 17.

Ryde Police Area Command first received information about the fraudulent transactions in December 2020.

Originally published as Man charged with defrauding elderly

crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        Premium Content Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        News NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it was a “real shame” Ballina Shire Council rejected the WSL proposal.

        How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        Premium Content How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        News The Lennox Head community rallied to put a stop to the WSL’s plans to hold an event...

        TOUGH RULES: Airport cracks down on Victorian passengers

        Premium Content TOUGH RULES: Airport cracks down on Victorian passengers

        News Ballina airport implements new rules after fresh COVID-19 concerns

        Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        Premium Content Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        News A man who went missing from his Queensland home last month is believed to have been...