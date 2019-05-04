Menu
SEIZED: 91 grams of dried mushrooms believed to contain psilocybin, 20 grams of cannabis, and cash.
Man charged with commercial-level drug supply

Amber Gibson
4th May 2019 9:39 AM
POLICE have a man charged with allegedly in possession of a commercial-level drug supply in Nimbin yesterday.

At about 1pm on Friday, officers attached to Richmond Police District Target Action Group stopped a man acting suspiciously outside a café on Cullen Street in Nimbin.

The 24-year-old man was searched and found to allegedly be in possession of 91 grams of dried mushrooms believed to contain psilocybin, 20 grams of cannabis, and cash.

He was arrested, taken to Nimbin Police Station and will appear in Lismore Local Court today to face charges of supplying prohibited drug, commercial quantity, possessing prohibited drug, and knowing deal with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail.

