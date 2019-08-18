Man charged with camp kitchen assault

A 43-year-old man was arrested and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on August 28

A MAN has been charged with assault after allegedly punching the face of a man who was making his breakfast in the caravan park at Byron Bay.

Police allege about 8am on August 14 a 62-year-old man was in the communal kitchen area of the caravan park cooking his breakfast.

A 43-year-old man who was also in the kitchen, allegedly unplugged some items which interfered with the kitchen's cooking equipment.

The 62-year-old man approached the younger man who then allegedly became aggressive and punched the older man to the ground and once on the ground continued to punch the man in the face area.

Several witnesses allegedly yelled out to the 43-year-old man who then returned to his site.

The 62-year-old man sought assistance from the Byron Bay hospital for injuries he received because of the assault.

A 43-year-old man was later arrested and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on August 28 to face a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.