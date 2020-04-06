Menu
Police allege the 27-year-old Upper Burringbar man rolled a dead bush turkey into The Tweed Hospital emergency foyers about 6.50pm on Friday. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Man charged with bomb threat, intimidating hospital security

Jodie Callcott
6th Apr 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
A MAN is accused of throwing a dead bush turkey into a hospital emergency foyer and making a bomb threat to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Police allege the 27-year-old Upper Burringbar man rolled a dead bush turkey into The Tweed Hospital emergency foyer about 6.50pm on Friday.

It is alleged the man threatened to assault a security officer at the hospital with a rock.

 

Exterior photos of the Tweed Hospital. Picture: Jerad Williams
Earlier the same day, police allege the man called the Department of Veterans Affairs in Brisbane and made threats that he had put an improvised explosive device in the main office.

Police allege he also called a federal minister's office and threatened to burn down the DVA building and Parliament House.

The man was arrested about 3pm on Saturday and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with use carriage service to make hoax bomb threat and use carriage service to menace/harass/offence.

His case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on April 27.

