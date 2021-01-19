Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

A man charged with attempted murder failed to appear before court because he admitted himself to hospital for psychiatric treatment over the weekend.

Aydin Brown, 31, is facing trial alongside his co-accused Mark Gary Brown, 30, for the attempted murder of Benn Peterson in July 2017.

It is alleged Mr Peterson was bashed and set on fire near on Kyogle Rd, Kunghur, near Uki, by the two men.

Police will also allege the pair kidnapped Phillip Green on the same day.

Both men are each expected to defend one charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder and taking or detaining a person in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm.

Aydin Brown, of Commissioners Creek, was due to face Lismore District Court on Monday for a readiness hearing ahead of his February trial date.

However, the court received a medical certificate from St Vincent’s Hospital, Lismore, that the accused was currently an inpatient of the “psychiatric emergency care unit” and is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Jim Fuggle, said he had spoken to Mr Brown on Friday and he seemed “quite vague” and “not making much sense”.

“I had spoken to him three times in the week and he could not recall any of those occasions,” Mr Fuggle said.

“It’s quite apparent to me he was as of last week in a very unstable position.”

Mr Fuggle told the court he would be exploring the possibility of whether his client’s “fitness” was an issue ahead of the trial.

Judge Jeffery McLennan ordered Mr Brown to attend court on Friday, January 22 or he would revoke his bail to further discuss the possibility of a fitness issue.

“This trial has been listed (a number of times) … I would require a significant amount of convincing to abandon a four-week trial t Lismore to another date,” Judge McLennan said.

Meanwhile, Mark Brown will next appear before Lismore District Court on January 29 for further mention.

The joint trail is expected to commence on February 8.