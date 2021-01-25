Man charged with attacking teenaged delivery drivers

CAR DAMAGE: Richmond Police District asks anyone whose vehicle was damaged on January 24 around 10pm to contact Lismore Police Station.

UPDATE 9.45am: Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said a man, 27, will face Lismore Local Court today. charged with damaging cars on Sunday evening

Insp McKenna said police will allege the man was seen attacking at least two delivery vehicles driving along on Casino St, South Lismore about 10pm.

"The man will face charges regarding damaging a Hyundai i30 when a 17-year-old was delivering ice-cream, when he punched the car," he said.

"The man then allegedly punched a second food delivery vehicle where an 18-year-old man was delivering pizza."

Initial report:

Are you a victim of property crime?

Officers from Richmond Police District want to hear from anyone whose vehicle suffered damage on the evening of Sunday, January 24.

A senior officer said Lismore police are investigating an incident where a man has punched and kicked several cars in and around Casino St, Lismore about 10pm on Sunday.

A Lismore man was arrested and charged with several offences, but it is believed there are more victims.

Police are asking anyone whose car was damaged to please email 54965@police.nsw.gov.au

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.