Man charged with attacking teen delivery drivers to return to court

A man has been charged with damaging cars after he allegedly attacked two delivery cars.

The man accused of damaging vehicles on Sunday evening will return to court later this year to enter a plea.

Police will allege the man was seen attacking at least two delivery vehicles driving along on Casino St, South Lismore about 10pm on January 24.

The man faced Lismore Local Court on January 25 for a release application, but Magistrate Jeff Linden ruled the man was non-compliant for bail and had his application refused.

The court heard that the man had attended a friend’s funeral earlier in the day and consumed alcohol for the first time in months which had triggered this behaviour.

In defence, the court heard that the man was not trying to intimidate the drivers but was trying to injure himself instead.

The court also heard that the man had a history of mental illness including PTSD and ADHD.

Speaking to the Northern Star, Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said the man was seen attacking cars on Casino St.

“The man will face charges regarding damaging a Hyundai i30 when a 17-year-old was delivering ice-cream, when he punched the car,” he said.

“The man then allegedly punched a second food delivery vehicle where an 18-year-old man was delivering pizza.”

