Man charged with assault after 'surf rage'

Alina Rylko
| 4th Jun 2017 10:06 AM
Police waited for the accused to come out of the surf at a Broken Head beach.
Police waited for the accused to come out of the surf at a Broken Head beach.

A 29-YEAR-OLD surfer is set to appear before Byron Bay Local Court charged with assault after a "surf rage" incident at Broken Head.

About 1.30pm on Monday, a Byron Bay man was surfing at Broken Head Beach when police alleged "he and another surfer went to catch the same wave".

Tweed Byron police said the accused pushed his surfboard into the head of the other man, causing the victim facial injuries that bled.

The victim then left the surf to contact police.

Police arrived to the beach and charged the accused with occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on June 22.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  arrest assault byron bay northern rivers crime surf rage

It's claimed a surfboard was used to hit a victim in the face.

