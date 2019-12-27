Menu
Police discovered a man with severe brain injuries clinging to life in bushland near Brisbane. Now they’ve charged a man over the alleged torture.
Crime

Man charged with abduction and torture

by Ben Graham
27th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

Police have charged a 46-year-old man over the alleged abduction and torture of another man, who was found clinging to life in bushland north of Brisbane.

The victim, 47, was discovered unconscious near a black van dumped in thick bushland at Morayfield in the Moreton Bay Region around 4pm on June 19.

Police allege that he was left with severe brain injuries after being seriously assaulted some three days earlier.

A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Picture: Queensland Police
Earlier this month, Queensland Police launched an appeal for anyone who saw the black Mercedes Benz van entering bushland off Morayfield Road to contact authorities.

They released vision of the vehicle and the victim being located as part of the appeal.

On Monday, a Morayfield man was charge with a range of serious offences, including grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, torture, supplying dangerous drugs, trafficking dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

 

Police say this van was linked to the incident. Picture: Queensland Police
He was also charged with contravening a domestic violence order, in a matter unrelated to this alleged incident.

The man was refused bail and will front Caboolture Magistrates Court on January 13.

