Man charged with 18 offences after alleged abduction

A 19-year-old man has been hit with 18 DV related offences over the alleged abduction of woman.

A 19-year-old man has been hit with 18 DV related offences over the alleged abduction of woman.

A man has been charged with 18 domestic violence related offences including deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm after a woman was allegedly assaulted and abducted in a Far North Queensland community this morning.

It will be alleged a 19-year-old man armed with a metal bar forced his way into a Marradgee Road address in Doomadgee just after 4am, assaulting an 18-year-old woman several times before forcing her from the home.

Local police, with support from officers within the Mt Isa District, launched investigations and a co-ordinated search for the missing woman, including searching the local area, visiting known associates and haunts.

At around 10.50am today police located the woman at an address in Burke Street, Doomadgee.

The man fled on foot as officers arrived and was soon located and arrested by police in the nearby vicinity.

The woman received medical treatment and was later taken to Doomadgee Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

The Doomadgee man has been denied police bail and will remain in police custody until his appearance in the Doomadgee Magistrates Court tomorrow on six counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, five counts of contravening a domestic violence order, two of deprivation of liberty and common assault and one count each of going armed so as to cause fear, enter dwelling with intent while armed and wilful damage.

Originally published as Man charged with 18 DV related offences after alleged abduction