Man charged under Sky's Law after 160km pursuit

A MAN faces Tweed Local Court today after police claimed their pursuit of the assailant reached speeds of over 160 km on the Pacific Highway from Pottsville to Murwilumbah.

About 11am on Friday, police saw a Victorian registered Holden Commodore which they claim was speeding on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek, west of Pottsville.

It's alleged a pursuit was commenced when the driver of the Holden failed to stop and accelerated at speeds in excess of 160km/h.

The pursuit was terminated by police due to public safety concerns.

A short time later, the Holden was located unattended on the Clothiers Creek exit ramp on the M1 Motorway.

About 20 minutes later officers stopped three men in a Suzuki sedan in Murwillumbah.

A 32-year-old man from Tweed Heads was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit - not stop ('Skye's Law'), drive manner dangerous, drive unlicensed, drive unregistered and uninsured vehicle, drive with unauthorised number plates and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The driver of the Suzuki was also issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive while disqualified and the passenger arrested for possess prohibited drug.