Man charged twice over same alleged COVID-19 breach, court hears

A Tweed Valley man charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions when he allegedly attended a protest in Byron Bay has been charged twice over the same alleged offence, a court has heard.

Police will allege Shay Alexander McRae, 45, from Byangum, breached a public health order relating to COVID-19 restrictions by attending a “freedom” protest on September 5 last year.

When he appeared self-represented in Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, Mr McRae expressed concern about whether he was being penalised twice for the same alleged act.

He last year pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a Public Health Order and in December, this charge was withdrawn and replaced with one count of failing to comply with a requirement of the Public Health COVID-19 directions by being in an unlawful assembly of more than 20 people.

He also pleaded not guilty to this second charge, which he is set to defend in a hearing on July 20.

When he faced court on Monday, a new charge of failing to comply with a requirement under a public health order (COVID-19) was before the court for the first time.

Both current charges relate to his alleged involvement in the same protest just after 11am on September 5 last year, at Railway Park in Byron Bay.

According to court documents, a Court Attendance Notice for this latest charge appears to have been issued by Revenue NSW on February 19.

The charge was officially served upon the defendant via email six days later.

Mr McRae told the court he would also defend the new charge.

“Your honour I’m pleading not guilty,” Mr McRae said.

“I’m due to appear for a hearing on a very closely related matted on July 20.

“It’s exactly the same incident but what happened was, and I don’t know why, the same police officer issued a summons and a fine at the same time for the same alleged offence.”

Magistrate Karen Stafford sought further details on his earlier charge, and police prosecutor Chris Martin confirmed both charges relate to the same protest.

Ms Stafford said the new charge “appears to be a duplicate” of the one already listed for a hearing.

She adjourned the new charge to the same hearing date.

The court heard an application relating to a subpoena – sought by the defendant and refused by the court registry – would be heard on April 21.

The charge before court this week carries a maximum penalty of six months’ prison.

Ms Stafford ordered that a brief of evidence be served upon the accused by May 10, with the matter to return to court on June 7.