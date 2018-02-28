Man charged over theft of cattle from saleyard

Police recovered two steers stolen from Casino sale yards.

Police recovered two steers stolen from Casino sale yards. NSW Police Media

RURAL Crime Investigators have charged a man over the alleged theft of stock from sale yards in Casino last month.

Rural Crime Investigators attached to Richmond Police District launched an investigation following the theft of two steers from the Casino sale yard on Wednesday January 3, 2018.

Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a Leeville property on Tuesday February 16, 2018, and two steers were located and seized.

Yesterday (Tuesday 27 February 2018), a 33-year-old Leeville man was served a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of steal cattle.

He will appear at Casino Local Court on Wednesday March 28, 2018.