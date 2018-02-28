Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police recovered two steers stolen from Casino sale yards.
Police recovered two steers stolen from Casino sale yards. NSW Police Media
News

Man charged over theft of cattle from saleyard

28th Feb 2018 11:33 AM

RURAL Crime Investigators have charged a man over the alleged theft of stock from sale yards in Casino last month.

Rural Crime Investigators attached to Richmond Police District launched an investigation following the theft of two steers from the Casino sale yard on Wednesday January 3, 2018.

 

Police recovered two steers stolen from Casino sale yards.
Police recovered two steers stolen from Casino sale yards. NSW Police Media

Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a Leeville property on Tuesday February 16, 2018, and two steers were located and seized.

Yesterday (Tuesday 27 February 2018), a 33-year-old Leeville man was served a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of steal cattle.

He will appear at Casino Local Court on Wednesday March 28, 2018.

casino sale yards cattle theft leeville northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star
MP EXPENSES: How much are our local politicians costing us?

MP EXPENSES: How much are our local politicians costing us?

News EXPENSE figures for our Federal politicians have been released for the last three months of 2017.

Highway work to impact traffic

Highway work to impact traffic

News Lanes will close and traffic will be reduced to 40km/h

Economic boom times ahead for this Northern Rivers village

Economic boom times ahead for this Northern Rivers village

News New projects for housing and medical facilities will see growth

Event showcasing all regions except one

Event showcasing all regions except one

News Mayor asks why their local 'goodies' not in showbag

Local Partners