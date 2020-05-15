Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
Crime

Cops charge man over New Year's brawl killing

15th May 2020 11:21 AM

A man has been charged as homicide squad detectives continue their investigation into the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west on New Year's Eve.

Mr Velasquez, 42, was discovered with severe head injuries in the stairwell of a Girraween unit block on the afternoon of December 30 following reports a group of men was fighting.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Several search warrants have been executed at properties at Granville and at Moree during the investigation, with dozens of mobile phones seized as well as "items relevant to the investigation", police said on Friday.

A 49-year-old Moree man was arrested on Thursday and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with being an accessory after the fact of the wounding of a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of the vehicle seen leaving the Girraween unit block after the assault in December last year.

He was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged over Sydney NYE brawl death

court crime vergel velasquez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council has the funding to place a set of lights on this busy intersection in town.

        How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        premium_icon How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        News Meatworks boss explains how they will cope after ban

        Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        premium_icon Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        News A LOCAL real estate agency closed its doors suddenly in April, and now its head...

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.