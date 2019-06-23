Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crime scene at Goman St, Sunnybank Hills. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
The crime scene at Goman St, Sunnybank Hills. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
News

Man charged over suburban shooting

23rd Jun 2019 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot at a couple on a suburban Brisbane street on Saturday has been charged with weapons offences.

The man will face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday on six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a dangerous drug.

Police were called to a house in Goman Street at Sunnybank around 7.20 Saturday morning after reports of a shooting.

Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh


A 46-year-old man and 25-year-old woman had approached a house to talk to a man, when he allegedly began shooting at them from his verandah.

The couple took cover behind a bus shelter, but the alleged assailant jumped a fence and continued shooting at them.

The man received several gunshot wounds to the chest, and the woman was shot in the leg.

The alleged assailant fled the property in a black BMW with another person, but surrendered to police two hours later at a Doolandella property.

Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh


Both victims remain in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with the 46-year-old man in a critical but stable condition.

One police officer was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment after he was bitten by the couple's dog.

Police expect to lay further charges over the shooting.

More Stories

charges editors picks police investigation shooting sunnybank hills

Top Stories

    How a $15,000 grant will help manage flying fox camp

    premium_icon How a $15,000 grant will help manage flying fox camp

    Environment RESIDENTS and the flying fox population will both benefit from council's new flying fox management plan.

    Bushfire burns over 100 crushed cars

    premium_icon Bushfire burns over 100 crushed cars

    News 12 firefighters and seven vehicles needed to control bush fire

    • 23rd Jun 2019 9:34 AM
    HIT AND RUN: body found near push-bike

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: body found near push-bike

    News A young man has suffered fatal injuries after an alleged hit and run

    One man shot, another assaulted during home invasion

    premium_icon One man shot, another assaulted during home invasion

    News Police on the search of a trio after violent attack