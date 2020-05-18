Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

BAIL GRANTED: A man, 24, from Lillian Rock has been grated bai in the matter of a non-fatal shooting of a woman, 19, on April 19, 2020.

OFFICERS from the Richmond Police District have reported a second man has been charged and will face court over the non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman in April.

Acting Duty Officer Tory Turner confirmed the investigations through Strike Force Umback resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man at Lillian Rock on Friday.

“The Lillan Rock resident was arrested as a result of ongoing investigation into the non-fatal shooting of a 19-yearold female on the 19th of April,” she said.

“On Friday the 24-year-old man was bail refused and he faced Lismore Local Court today.

“However, the man has since been granted bail and will appear at court on June 17.”

She said the man was charged with a number of firearm, fire and hindering investigation charges.

He has been granted bail but will need to adhere to a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

He has also been banned from entering Nimbin.