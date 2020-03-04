Menu
Man charged over sexually touching a woman at poker tournament

4th Mar 2020 8:28 AM
A MAN has been charged over the alleged sexual touching of woman at a poker tournament in Lismore.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation following reports a 25-year-old woman had been sexually touched by an unknown man at a licensed premises at Lismore last Saturday.

Initial inquiries revealed the woman was approached by the man at a poker tournament and sexually touched on a number of occasions before being ejected by security.

Following extensive inquiries, the 31-year-old man was arrested by investigators at a home unit at Lismore about 7.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

lismore police northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

