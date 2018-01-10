Man charged over online child exploitation fronts court

One of the men arrested as part of the on-going Strike Force Trawler fronted Lismore Local Court this afternoon.

One of the men arrested as part of the on-going Strike Force Trawler fronted Lismore Local Court this afternoon. Cathy Adams

ONE of the men charged on the North Coast as part of a state police investigation into online child exploitation and abuse has fronted court.

Anthony John Parmenter was arrested yesterday on the Evans River, Evans Head following an operation by Strike Force Trawler, which was an on-going Child Exploitation Internet Unit investigation.

Police allege strike force officers connected online with the 40-year-old, who believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl. The man engaged in sexually-explicit conversations with the supposed child and made arrangements to meet her in person. The meeting did not eventuate.

Loved ones in the gallery watched on as Mr Parmenter faced Lismore Local Court this afternoon charged with one count of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16-years-old for sexual activity.

His defence lawyer told the court Mr Parmenter mentally operated at the age of 16-year-old, flagging his fitness and capacity as an issue as the case against him proceeds.

Mr Parmenter was described by his lawyer as "a vulnerable person” who is on a disability support pension and lives with his father.

During the brief bail hearing, no bail application was lodged and with that, Magistrate David Helipern formally refused bail.

Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter until Friday, January 12.