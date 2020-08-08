Man charged over Northern Rivers robbery

Detectives from State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad are working with Richmond Police District.

A MAN has been charged for an alleged armed robbery at a Northern Rivers club last year.

On Monday September 2, 2019, two male employees were at a licenced premises on Beech Street, Evans Head, just after 9.15pm, on when two men broke through the front entry.

Strike force detectives arrested a 24-year-old man at a facility at Kempsey on Thursday, August 6.

He was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege in court the two men threatened the employees with a knife and a firearm before restraining them and fleeing the scene with cash.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, with assistance from Richmond Police District, established Strike Force Skennar to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The man was remanded in custody, to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Friday, August 14.

Inquiries under Strike Force Skennar are continuing.