Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives from State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad are working with Richmond Police District.
Detectives from State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad are working with Richmond Police District.
News

Man charged over Northern Rivers robbery

Javier Encalada
8th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged for an alleged armed robbery at a Northern Rivers club last year.

On Monday September 2, 2019, two male employees were at a licenced premises on Beech Street, Evans Head, just after 9.15pm, on when two men broke through the front entry.

Strike force detectives arrested a 24-year-old man at a facility at Kempsey on Thursday, August 6.

He was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege in court the two men threatened the employees with a knife and a firearm before restraining them and fleeing the scene with cash.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, with assistance from Richmond Police District, established Strike Force Skennar to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The man was remanded in custody, to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Friday, August 14.

Inquiries under Strike Force Skennar are continuing.

evans head northern rivers crime news richmond police district strike force skennar
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serving priest takes Catholic Church to court

        Premium Content Serving priest takes Catholic Church to court

        News A SERVING priest is suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another priest.

        PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        News DRIVERS can expect heavy delays if they’re planning on crossing the Queensland...

        Government lashed over deaths in custody

        Premium Content Government lashed over deaths in custody

        News “IT seems that every generation needs to be told why Black Lives Matter. Here we...

        $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        Premium Content $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        News THE woman told police she would be self-isolating in Nimbin when she crossed the...