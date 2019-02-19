Man charged over incident in public toilets

A MAN was arrested after allegedly filming a juvenile in public toilets at a shopping centre.·

Lismore Detectives allege on Wednesday afternoon, while a juvenile was using public toilets at a local shopping centre a 25-year-old Lennox Head man has used a mobile phone camera to view the juvenile as he used the toilet. The 25 year old then typed a message onto his phone and showed it to the juvenile.

Detectives were advised. At 3.15pm on Thursday they arrested the Lennox Head man and took him to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with observing a person in a private act without consent - aggravated and was bail refused.

He was granted conditional bail in court. He will appear at Lismore Local Court in April.