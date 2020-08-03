Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man charged over fatal quad bike crash

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man, accused of riding a quad bike dangerously while drinking, has been charged over the crash which killed Taylah Pearson.

Taylah, aged 22, was critically injured May 14. Her family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off her life support days later.

A 24-year-old Home Hill man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving over the alcohol limit and driving an unregistered vehicle on a road.

He appeared in Ayr Magistrates Court today and will reappear on October 26.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Taylah's sister Brytni Pearson said the family decided to donate Taylah's organs and then discovered she was a registered donor.

"Even in death she still amazes us all," she said.

"Some of her organs were too damaged but we are happy to say that Taylah has saved a few lives. One has her beautiful heart and three have her liver, one being a baby."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

quad bikes taylah pearson

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Local COVID-19 patient winds up in ICU

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Local COVID-19 patient winds up in ICU

        News AN ACTIVE COVID-19 patient on the North Coast linked to a Sydney cluster is now in intensive care.

        $1M sewer main project for Ballina Shire village

        premium_icon $1M sewer main project for Ballina Shire village

        News There's currently a risk of pipe failure and sewage overflows

        Naturopathy, yoga could help veterans with chronic pain

        premium_icon Naturopathy, yoga could help veterans with chronic pain

        News SOUTHERN Cross University is leading an Australian first clinical trial that could...

        Calling all tradies: Ballina council needs you

        premium_icon Calling all tradies: Ballina council needs you

        News List of 16 trades that council wants to add to panel of providers