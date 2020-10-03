Man charged over fatal crash where passenger died

A MAN has been charged over a fatal crash that occured in Tenterfield earlier this year.

Just before 5pm on Thursday May 21, 2020, emergency services were called to the intersection of Old Ballandean and Mount Lindesay Roads, Tenterfield, following reports a truck and a Ford Laser had collided.

The Ford rolled and the passenger, a 59-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The Ford driver, a 23-year-old man was treated by paramedics and taken to Tenterfield Hospital in stable condition. He also underwent mandatory testing.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene with officers from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Following inquiries, investigators arrested the 23-year-old man at Casino Police Station yesterday (Friday October 2).

He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, driving under the influence of drugs, drive motor vehicle with illicit drugs present in blood, negligent driving and not give way to vehicle.

He appeared at Casino Local Court yesterday and was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Thursday October 22.