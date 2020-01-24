Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been chareged after defrauding hay traders. Picture: ZOE PHILLIPS
A man has been chareged after defrauding hay traders. Picture: ZOE PHILLIPS
News

Man charged over defrauding hay traders

JASMINE BURKE
24th Jan 2020 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over allegedly defrauding hay traders in Northern NSW last year.

Between Sunday November 10 2019 and Thursday November 28 2019, police will allege in court that more than $30,000 worth of hay from two businesses was delivered to a property in Bolivia, about 29km south of Tenterfield.

It will be alleged that the hay was obtained under a false name and the man who placed the order failed to pay for the items.

Officers from New England Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following extensive inquiries, a 25-year-old man was arrested at Glen Innes Police Station just after 9am yesterday.

He was charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before Glen Innes Local Court on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

Rural Crime Prevention Team Coordinator, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside, reminded members of the public that if they believe they have fallen victim to a scam to contact police.

“Dealing with people and businesses that have proven to be genuine in the past is also encouraged to protect yourself against scammers,” Det Insp Whiteside said.

“I also encourage businesses, where possible, to ensure payment is made before delivering hay and other items to reduce the risk of fraud.

“Our officers need as much information as possible to investigate these crimes thoroughly and urge those with information that might assist our investigators to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

northern rivers crime northern rivers drought
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        premium_icon 10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        News RICHMOND Valley cleans up and DPI confirm lack of oxygen the cause.

        Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        premium_icon Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        News THE service station at the Pacific Highway will employ 40 people.

        Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        premium_icon Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        News COUNCILLORS acknowledged $25m project was too important to delay