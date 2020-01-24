Man charged over defrauding hay traders

A MAN has been charged over allegedly defrauding hay traders in Northern NSW last year.

Between Sunday November 10 2019 and Thursday November 28 2019, police will allege in court that more than $30,000 worth of hay from two businesses was delivered to a property in Bolivia, about 29km south of Tenterfield.

It will be alleged that the hay was obtained under a false name and the man who placed the order failed to pay for the items.

Officers from New England Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following extensive inquiries, a 25-year-old man was arrested at Glen Innes Police Station just after 9am yesterday.

He was charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before Glen Innes Local Court on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

Rural Crime Prevention Team Coordinator, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside, reminded members of the public that if they believe they have fallen victim to a scam to contact police.

“Dealing with people and businesses that have proven to be genuine in the past is also encouraged to protect yourself against scammers,” Det Insp Whiteside said.

“I also encourage businesses, where possible, to ensure payment is made before delivering hay and other items to reduce the risk of fraud.

“Our officers need as much information as possible to investigate these crimes thoroughly and urge those with information that might assist our investigators to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”