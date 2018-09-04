Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound.
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound.
Crime

Man charged over shooting death

by Sophie Chirgwin
4th Sep 2018 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court today charged over the fatal shooting of another man, north of Brisbane on Sunday night.

Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound.
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called to a home on Thompson St, Deception Bay, about 11.30pm Sunday, where they found 37-year-old Clinton "Rocky" Pollock suffering a bullet shot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a 26-year-old Rothwell man had been charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with further information or relevant dashcam or CCTV to contact police.

People gather at the crime scene on Monday. Picture: Tara Croser.
People gather at the crime scene on Monday. Picture: Tara Croser.

Neighbours told The Courier-Mail of hearing horrifying screams in the moments after the shooting and one described seeing Mr Pollock draw his final breaths.

Police look for evidence at the Deception Bay crime scene. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Police look for evidence at the Deception Bay crime scene. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Scott Murrihy said he saw the man laying on a lounge with blood everywhere just after the shooting.

"I said he doesn't look good, like he's taking his last breath sort of thing," he said.

Related Items

charges crime death editors picks murder queensland shooting shot in yard

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #31-40

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #31-40

    News THIS list includes an award-winning photographer and the man who sued Microsoft (and won).

    Foal's miraculous recovery as woman convicted of cruelty

    premium_icon Foal's miraculous recovery as woman convicted of cruelty

    Crime The woman will appeal her sentence over her treatment of horses

    Sky-high dream: 'Just give me the opportunity'

    premium_icon Sky-high dream: 'Just give me the opportunity'

    News Pilot won't let his amputation define him

    Nudists hit back at beach complaints

    premium_icon Nudists hit back at beach complaints

    News "If you can't go for a skinny dip in Byron Bay, where can you?"

    Local Partners