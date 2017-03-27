Man charged over death threats

A MAN from South Australia has been charged with intimidation.

Police will allege the 34 year old South Australian man entered into a financial agreement with a Casino man. The deal soured and the 34 year old has sent the victim hundreds of death threats and highly abusive messages over a 12 month period. The victim blocked the number and changed his own phone number, but the 34 year old keep making contact with him.

As a result the 34 year old has been charged with Use carriage service to menace/harass/offend and will appear in Casino Local Court in May.