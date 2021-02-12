Menu
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Man charged over crash that killed Emily Barnett

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Feb 2021 11:49 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM
A 57-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal crash at Midgee which killed 21-year-old Rockhampton woman Emily Barnett on May 29, 2020.

It is alleged the man was the driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton which was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it collided with Ms Barnett's RAV4.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. He was later flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A friend was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett and also sustained critical injuries and was in ICU at a Brisbane hospital for some time.

Ms Barnett was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be from New South Wales, was charged with two counts of drive without due care and attention.

He is scheduled for a mention in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 26.

