Man charged over Coffs Harbour robbery

14th Nov 2018 10:00 PM
A MAN has been charged following an alleged robbery in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Police said two men were approached by a group of people on Moonee Street, early on Saturday, when it is alleged one of the men was assaulted.

Police have been told the 23-year-old man was allegedly punched several times in the face before falling to the ground, unconscious.

His bag containing alcohol was stolen.

The attacker left with the group and police were notified.

Following inquires, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Korff St on Wednesday, where police allegedly seized cash, MDMA powder, steroids, and knuckledusters.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, deal with property proceeds of crime, supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday.

