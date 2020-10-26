Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

A Northern Rivers man has been charged with breaking into his ex-partner’s home, while he was on parole for assaulting the same woman.

A MAN accused of breaking into his ex-partner's home while on parole for assaulting her has been remanded in custody.

Bruce Samuel Walker, 41, from Casino, faced Lismore Local Court on Monday charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property, and two counts of contravening an apprehended domestic violence order.

Police will allege he broke into his former partner's home near Lismore about 9.45pm on July 6.

Defence solicitor Hannah Donaldson applied for Mr Walker to be released on bail.

Ms Donaldson said there was no allegation of contact with any of the occupants while the accused was inside the home, but there was an "exchange of words once he's exited the property".

She told the court certain conditions meant her client was "particularly vulnerable" to time spent in custody and proposed a range of bail conditions, including that Mr Walker would live at a Grafton address.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, saying there was "a strong prosecution case".

"It's relevant and alarming … the alleged victim became aware the accused was at the door, banging on the door," he said.

The alleged victim phoned Triple 0 and hid under a bed when the accused was inside, he said.

Mr Gradisnik said the alleged incident would have been "alarming" for the defendant's former partner and others inside the home.

"This matter only came before the court by virtue of an arrest warrant," he said.

"He couldn't be located by police."

He said the accused's failure to appear before court was a concern, as well as the risk to the community of further offending.

He said releasing the accused to Grafton would be insufficient.

"It might protect this particular community and this particular alleged victim but not the community where he's going to go and reside," he said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden refused bail, noting the alleged break-in "took place while he was on parole for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, to the same alleged victim".

The matter will return to court on November 25.