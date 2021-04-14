Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NSW man will this month face a hearing over an alleged break-and-enter at a Byron Shire home.
A NSW man will this month face a hearing over an alleged break-and-enter at a Byron Shire home.
Crime

Man charged over break-in awaits police response to subpoena

Liana Boss
14th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have yet to file documents in response to a subpoena in the case of an alleged break-in at a Byron Shire home, a court has heard.

Matthew James McAlister, 34, was not required to face Byron Bay Local Court when the case was mentioned on Monday.

Mr McAlister, from Raymond Terrace, is facing a charge of aggravated break and enter in company involving theft.

He has previously entered a plea of not guilty.

Police will allege Mr McAlister and two other people broke into a New Brighton home between 7.30am and 7pm on April 15, 2020.

They will allege the group stole a G Shock sports watch, Rolex watch, Honda motorbike, old mobile phones, an unknown amount of food, alcohol, toiletries and linen and $500 cash from the home.

The court heard on Monday a subpoena served on NSW Police had not been fulfilled.

“The officer-in-charge hadn’t had an opportunity to respond to it,” prosecutor Chris Martin said.

“I haven’t been provided with anything.”

“I understand the officer-in-charge has been taken off the truck, off the road today, to respond to it.”

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered police to respond to the subpoena on April 19, when the accused is due to face court via video link.

He is expected to defend the charge in a hearing on April 21.

 

break-and-enter allegation byron bay local court byron crime northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

        Premium Content Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

        News We asked readers what they thought should happen to the Lismore Lake area. And we got a lot of comments.

        Alleged cop biter to be extradited from Queensland for trial

        Premium Content Alleged cop biter to be extradited from Queensland for trial

        News **WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT** A South Lismore man is accused of...

        Temperatures set to drop below average in parts of region

        Premium Content Temperatures set to drop below average in parts of region

        News Brrr – there’s going to be some cold mornings this week.

        Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        Premium Content Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        News The Australian Bureau of Statistics is currently recruiting to help deliver the...