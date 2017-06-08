Man charged over break and enter, stolen car, and drugs

A 32-year-old Lismore man has been arrested for several offences.

Police alleged that the Richmond Target Action Group were patrolling on Casino Street, South Lismore when they recognised a man riding a pushbike as a man with outstanding warrants.

Police followed the man and arrested him when he fell off his pushbike, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

A search of the man allegedly revealed an amount of the drug 'ice' and collectors coins suspected of being stolen, snr const Henderson said.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station where five warrants were executed.

The man also faces fresh charges of two counts of steal motor vehicle, two counts of break enter and steal, possess prohibited drug and goods in custody.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court.