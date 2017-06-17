Man charged over alleged sexual assault at Belongil Beach

Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.

A MAN was yesterday arrested in Coffs Harbour charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault, after the alleged assault of a 31-year-old woman at a Tyagarah beach last week.

Detectives from the State's Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad and Tweed-Byron Local Area Command established Strike Force Kabbera to investigate reports of a sexual assault at Belongil Beach on Monday, June 5.

The woman told police she was at the beach about 5km south of the Brunswick Heads Surf Club at 5pm when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

After, she escaped she ran to a hotel on Childe St, Byron Bay, where staff assisted her and notified police.

Tweed-Byron LAC police attended the hotel before the woman was taken to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment.

Following extensive inquiries, Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command police arrested a 31-year-old man at a home at Coffs Harbour about 1.30pm on Friday.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault (deprive liberty), three counts of commit act of indecency, and one count of reckless damage.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Strike Force Kabbera investigators thanked the community for their assistance.