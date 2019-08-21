Man charged over alleged Mullumbimby hit-and-run
A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run near Mullumbimby almost two months ago.
A 22-year-old man died after his bicycle was allegedly struck while he was riding along Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, about 12.45am on Sunday June 23 2019.
He was found critically injured on the roadside by a passing motorist who called emergency services; however, the cyclist died at the scene.
Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and made public appeals for information about the vehicle involved.
Following extensive inquiries, about 9.15am yesterday, a 51-year-old man handed himself in to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was arrested.
Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the station and have now charged him with
- Dangerous driving occasioning death
- Negligent driving occasioning death, and
- Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
The man - who is from Wilson Creek - was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
A search warrant was executed at a home in Bellingen and a vehicle, mobile phone and car parts have been seized and taken for forensic examination.
Tweed/Byron Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, thanked the community for their assistance during the investigation.
"I know the death of this young man has had a significant impact on his family and the local community," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.
"Tweed/Byron detectives have worked extremely hard on this case and have received and processed a great deal of information throughout the investigation.
"As a consequence, we now have a man to face court on very serious charges, and I thank everyone involved for their support and assistance," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.